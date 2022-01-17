Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.88. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

