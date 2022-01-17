Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
