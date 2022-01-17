Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

