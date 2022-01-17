Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.