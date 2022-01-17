AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 214,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

