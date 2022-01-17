Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $52.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.09 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 91,179 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 2,427,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

