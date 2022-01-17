Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $230.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.10 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $979.38 million, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $317,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 242,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

