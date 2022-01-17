Rocket Vault Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

