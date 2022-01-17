Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $875.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

