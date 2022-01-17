Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $875.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
