Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,768 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 283.0% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.42. 39,583,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $673.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

