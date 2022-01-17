Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 255,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.