Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 255,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,630. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
