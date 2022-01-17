Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 255,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,630. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

