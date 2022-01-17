Gameswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $315,255.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Gameswap has a market cap of $20.83 million and $315,255.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.