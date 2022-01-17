SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $205,497.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,180.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.35 or 0.00894610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00261331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

