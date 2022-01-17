TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TUGC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313. TradeUP Global has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.