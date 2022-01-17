Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

