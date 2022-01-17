Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960. The company has a market capitalization of $536.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

