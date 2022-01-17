Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

