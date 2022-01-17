Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Declines By 55.2%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

