Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $414.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.88 million to $417.68 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 1,478,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.70.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.