SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

