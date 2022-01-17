Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Drops By 45.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,990. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 834,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 203.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.