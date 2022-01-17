Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MOTV remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Motive Capital has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

