$85.13 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $85.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $257.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $257.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $363.50 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 193,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

