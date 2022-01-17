Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce sales of $733.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.79 million to $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 1,839,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,170. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

