Panda Yield Achieves Market Cap of $10,027.66 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $10,027.66 and $918.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

