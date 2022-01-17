Everest 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $288,969.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $288,969.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

