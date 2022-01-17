AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,904.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,822.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

