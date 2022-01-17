MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in December

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTNOY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.71. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.