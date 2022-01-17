Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 136,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

