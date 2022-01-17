New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 21,632,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,250,180. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

