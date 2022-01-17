Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Declines By 39.0%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

