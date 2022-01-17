The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $81.64. 1,878,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

