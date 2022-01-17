AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $43.70 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

