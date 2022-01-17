Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 4,929,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 829,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

