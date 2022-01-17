Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $74.00

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HQY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -713.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

