Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €83.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.35 ($94.72).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NEM stock traded down €1.20 ($1.36) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.28 ($95.77). 213,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.32. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($131.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

