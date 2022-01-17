Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $13.11 on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,822.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

