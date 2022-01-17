Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,478,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,789.61. 1,483,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,801.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

