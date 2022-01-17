Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,310. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

