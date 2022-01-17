Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $107.89

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

