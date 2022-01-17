AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$40.95 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

