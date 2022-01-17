loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 41.0% in December

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 662,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LDI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 620,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.