PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

