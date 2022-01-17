Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £31,552.95 ($42,830.12).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 193 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,580,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.82. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

