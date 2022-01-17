Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 56.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,060. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. Analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.