Short Interest in ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Decreases By 40.9%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICCGF. Danske downgraded ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock remained flat at $$58.89 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

