Short Interest in ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Decreases By 40.9%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICCGF. Danske downgraded ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock remained flat at $$58.89 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

