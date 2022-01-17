Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 93.3% in December

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HERTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 269,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

