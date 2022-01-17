Raymond James Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.39.

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.65. 220,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market cap of C$775.72 million and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.28. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.53 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

