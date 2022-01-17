ZeroSwap Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

