Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Snap also posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.01.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 201.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. 25,556,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,750. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

